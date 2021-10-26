'Emmerdale' spoilers Kim Tate bids a painful goodbye…

Trending

Airs Thursday 4 November at 7.00pm on ITV.

Kim bids granddaughter Millie a tender goodbye. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Kim Tate is all about loss in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

As Andrea's memorial continues, her mum Hazel is stunned to learn that Kim feels Jamie is still alive. 

Having just lost her daughter – who died in the fire at the maize maze – Hazel urges Kim to accept her son Jamie died in his watery car crash. The mums have outlived their children.

Hazel urges Kim to accept that Jamie is dead. (Image credit: ITV)

In an emotional state, Kim reels when her little granddaughter Millie tells her she wants to go and live with her granny Hazel.

The Tate matriarch is in bits as she packs up Millie's things and says goodbye to the little girl. 

Will Kim take Hazel's advice and accept her son Jamie's gone?

Jamie's car plunged into a lake – he's considered dead but his body has not been found. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, following his failed proposal to Rhona, Marlon's feeing defeated. 

But is there room for hope that he may yet get a happy-ever-after with Rhona?

At the allotment, Liam is bowled over as Amelia gathers the village kids to help him finish his greenhouse. 

The doc is filled with joy as he's able to announce his 'Leanna Cavanagh Good Mood Food allotment' is open!

Liam's allotment project is a welcome distraction from his grief over Leanna's death. (Image credit: ITV)

Liam is bowled over when Amelia brings a gang of kids to help him get his allotment over the line. (Image credit: ITV)

This week, Emmerdale is on ITV on Monday, Tuesday (1-hr), Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7.00pm only.

