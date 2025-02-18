Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate has a shocking job for Lydia!
Airs Wednesday 26th February 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Lydia Dingle is tasked with a new job in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Home Farm, Kim Tate is on one.
Having been warned that Joe Tate, who's merrily living under her roof, is as dodgy as they come and pulling a fast one on her, Kim's fuming.
Realising that her current surveillance plan isn't working, as Joe has found out she's bugged his room, Kim changes tack and recruits a spy.
Cue Lydia, Kim's cleaner and best mate. The most unassuming spy the world has ever seen, which makes her perfect for the job.
As Joe Tate is lulled into a false sense of security, will he suss? Or is he about to fall into Kim's Lydia-shaped trap?
In the cafe, Rhona and her stepdaughter April talk.
With April still struggling in the wake of her shocking stillbirth and stint on the streets, the teenager needs as much support as her loved ones can give her.
While Marlon is finding his daughter's plight and needs hard to navigate, Rhona fares better with April, who's grateful for her stepmum's input.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Emmerdale spoilers: Who visits Kim Tate and exposes dodgy Joe Tate?
Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron exposes Caleb's sickening plan