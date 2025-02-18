Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate has a shocking job for Lydia!

Emmerdale's Lydia Dingle is tasked with a new job in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Home Farm, Kim Tate is on one.

Having been warned that Joe Tate, who's merrily living under her roof, is as dodgy as they come and pulling a fast one on her, Kim's fuming.

Kim has been told that Joe Tate is feeding her a pack of lies… (Image credit: ITV)

Realising that her current surveillance plan isn't working, as Joe has found out she's bugged his room, Kim changes tack and recruits a spy.

Cue Lydia, Kim's cleaner and best mate. The most unassuming spy the world has ever seen, which makes her perfect for the job.

As Joe Tate is lulled into a false sense of security, will he suss? Or is he about to fall into Kim's Lydia-shaped trap?

Kim hopes 'unassuming' Lydia will fly under the radar with Joe (Image credit: ITV)

In the cafe, Rhona and her stepdaughter April talk.

With April still struggling in the wake of her shocking stillbirth and stint on the streets, the teenager needs as much support as her loved ones can give her.

Rhona and her troubled stepddaughter April have a gentle chat (Image credit: ITV)

April ran away from home and lived on the streets where she gave birth to a stillborn baby (Image credit: ITV)

While Marlon is finding his daughter's plight and needs hard to navigate, Rhona fares better with April, who's grateful for her stepmum's input.

