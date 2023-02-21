Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Cavanagh KISSES Jai!

Leyla Cavanagh (played by Roxy Shahidi) makes a move on her one-time lover, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), on tonight's episode of Emmerdale! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Leyla is totally grateful for Jai's friendship as her divorce from husband, Liam (Jonny McPherson), becomes official.



Leyla is moved by Jai's kindness when he pops over to Tug Ghyll to find out how she's doing after the decree nisi comes through.



But wedding planner Leyla manages to misread the signals between them, and leans in to kiss Jai!



To make matters worse, Jai's present-day lady, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), happens to walk past at that moment and catches the ex-lovers in the act!



Will Laurel jump to the WRONG conclusion that Jai has been cheating on her with Leyla?

Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) is still a thorn in the side of his ex, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), and their baby daughter, Esther.



Samson wants nothing to do with either of them, but is now blackmailing Amelia's boyfriend, Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), for money!



Noah agrees to give bad lad Samson another £2000 from his trust fund to keep him away from Amelia and Esther.



But can Samson be trusted to stay true to his word?

Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) is happy when school mate, Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher), stays to listen to the speech he gives during an event to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month, which is celebrated every February across the UK.



But the lads' latest reunion is cut short, when Marshall's homophobic councillor dad, Colin (Mark Noble, also seen on Channel 5's All Creatures Great And Small), finds the teenagers outside the village hall.



Once again, Colin insults Arthur, who recently came out as gay, and then storms off with an unhappy Marshall...

