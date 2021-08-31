'Emmerdale' spoilers: Leyla Cavanagh miscarries and is forced to tell unaware husband Liam

Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh suffers a miscarriage in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Leyla realised she'd fallen pregnant, she made the decision not to tell her husband Liam. She knew he'd not take the baby bombshell well given that he's grieving the recent death of his daughter Leanna.

When Liam came across the pregnancy test, Leyla clocked his fear and also his relief when she lied that it was Andrea's. Since then Leyla's kept the news to herself.

Last week, Leyla was struck down with pain and said nothing about it to Liam. Now, as those pains grow worse, she seeks out Wendy and realises she's having a miscarriage.

Hoping Liam won't hear a thing about it, Leyla later reels when her hubby confronts her about what she's hiding from him.

How will Liam react when Leyla tells him the truth? Will he step up, park his pain for a moment, and be there for his wife?

Wendy endures another conversation with her dodgy ex Russ and learns he's far more dangerous than she had bargained for. Russ floors the nurse when he reveals he's on the run because he pulled a gun on a policeman during a robbery.

Elsewhere, Cathy struggles to hide her horror when April says her online bully must be someone she knows as her phone number has been exposed.

Charles tells girlfriend Andrea that he's fallen in love with her. Does she feel the same?

