'Emmerdale' spoilers: Liam Cavanagh reaches out to wife Leyla

Liam Cavanagh reaches out to wife Leyla in Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Grieving dad Liam has been a broken man since his beloved daughter Leanna was brutally killed by village murderer Meena Jutla.

But while Meena has managed to keep her killer secret under wraps so far, Liam has been pushing anyone close to him away as he struggles with his grief.

Liam's new wife Leyla has been trying to work out how she can support her husband in his time of need, and today's Emmerdale will see Liam finally reaching out to Leyla and asking her to help with the funeral arrangements for Leanna.

Jacob is desperate to help and asks Leyla if he can lend a hand... but she isn't sure if that is a good idea seeing as he and Liam aren't on the best of terms. But Jacob is determined to help and eventually, Leyla agrees, but only if they keep it a secret between them.

Will Liam work out what is going on?

Leyla wants to help Liam in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mackenzie is fascinated by the living arrangements going on at Pollard's Barn where Eric is shacked up with both Brenda and Faith.

Little does he realise, Pollard and Brenda are supporting Faith in her time of need, helping her get her head around the fact her cancer may have returned.

Eric and Brenda have been helping Faith. (Image credit: ITV)

Brenda is determined that Faith should tell her family what is going on, but Faith stands firm.

However, when Faith pulls a muscle when lifting some boxes and Brenda gives her a massage, Mackenzie arrives and sees the whole thing.

Is he about to get the wrong end of the stick entirely and spread gossip?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.