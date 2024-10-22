Emmerdale spoilers: Liam tells Chas he loves her — but where does this leave girlfriend Ella?
Airs Thursday 31st October 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
It's Halloween in Emmerdale and in Thursday's episode, Liam can't contain his feelings for Chas any longer (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Liam Cavanagh has never really stopped fancying Chas Dingle.
But when they got together all those months ago, cancer came along and rocked Chas' world. While the landlady fought the disease, romance was not on her agenda.
And then of course, Ella Forster came along and started seeing the doc.
Though their relationship has been a rollercoaster, with more lows than highs, they're currently trying to make a stab of things.
Or so Ella thought.
Unbeknown to her, Liam's been snatching any opportunity he can to be around Chas. When her uncle Zak died, he made it pretty clear he was choosing her company over Ella's.
On Halloween, Chas hosts a party and politely asks the couple along.
For Liam it's just too much.
Unable to hold back a moment longer, he tells Chas he loves her and to his delight, she tells him she feels the same!
After they share a passionate kiss, Liam knows he must tackle the situation with Ella. Will she take it well?
Over at the Kings' place, a marriage is under strain.
Nicola and Jimmy need to find common ground over the Tom situation but are they on the same page?
And as for Tom, he's about to come under more pressure than ever before…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!