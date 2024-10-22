Emmerdale spoilers: Liam tells Chas he loves her — but where does this leave girlfriend Ella?

When Chas hosts a Halloween do, she and Liam give in to their chemistry. But what about Ella?

It's Halloween in Emmerdale and in Thursday's episode, Liam can't contain his feelings for Chas any longer (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Liam Cavanagh has never really stopped fancying Chas Dingle.

But when they got together all those months ago, cancer came along and rocked Chas' world. While the landlady fought the disease, romance was not on her agenda.

Chas battled breast cancer earlier this year. (Image credit: ITV)

And then of course, Ella Forster came along and started seeing the doc.

Though their relationship has been a rollercoaster, with more lows than highs, they're currently trying to make a stab of things.

Or so Ella thought.

Unbeknown to her, Liam's been snatching any opportunity he can to be around Chas. When her uncle Zak died, he made it pretty clear he was choosing her company over Ella's.

Liam's spent time with Chas… but lied about it to Ella. (Image credit: ITV)

On Halloween, Chas hosts a party and politely asks the couple along.

Liam knows he need to be honest with Ella after he and Chas admit that they're in love. (Image credit: ITV)

For Liam it's just too much.

Unable to hold back a moment longer, he tells Chas he loves her and to his delight, she tells him she feels the same!

After they share a passionate kiss, Liam knows he must tackle the situation with Ella. Will she take it well?

Over at the Kings' place, a marriage is under strain.

Nicola and Jimmy need to find common ground over the Tom situation but are they on the same page?

Nicola and Jimmy's marriage is under strain in the wake of the trouble between Tom and Carl. (Image credit: ITV)

And as for Tom, he's about to come under more pressure than ever before…

Tom's explanation for what he did to Jimmy's young son Carl hasn't passed muster with Nicola. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.