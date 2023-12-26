Emmerdale spoilers: LIES EXPOSED! Gail and Ryan make a shocking discovery

Gail and Ryan are furious when a series of lies come to light

Emmerdale's Gail Loman is hurt in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gail Loman and Ryan Stocks were deeply moved when their son Oscar, who was adopted at birth, came back into their lives.

The lad who has aplastic anaemia needed a bone marrow transplant to survive – and his biological mum Gail was thrilled when she was found to be a match.

Emotions ran high as the estranged trio found themselves in a hospital room chatting, noticing how quickly feelings and bonds were forming.

Oscar met his biological parents Gail and Ryan in a hospital room. (Image credit: ITV)

Gail donated bone marrow to Oscar who has aplastic anaemia (Image credit: ITV)

The good vibes weren't lost on Oscar's mum Sophie, who watched on jealously, fearing she would lose her son.

In a bid to keep them apart, she told Gail that Oscar needed time to heal in peace and told Oscar that his biological parents had found it all too painful and didn't want to see him any more.

But Sophie, who adopted Oscar at birth, wasn't happy about her son spending time with Gail and Ryan and took steps to destroy their bond. (Image credit: ITV)

As Gail and Oscar are reunited, their conversation leads to them to realise Sophie has lied to them all to keep them apart.

Will Sophie find out they've uncovered her secret? Will there be consequences?

