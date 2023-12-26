Emmerdale spoilers: LIES EXPOSED! Gail and Ryan make a shocking discovery
Friday 5th January 2024 at 7.00pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Gail Loman is hurt in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Gail Loman and Ryan Stocks were deeply moved when their son Oscar, who was adopted at birth, came back into their lives.
The lad who has aplastic anaemia needed a bone marrow transplant to survive – and his biological mum Gail was thrilled when she was found to be a match.
Emotions ran high as the estranged trio found themselves in a hospital room chatting, noticing how quickly feelings and bonds were forming.
The good vibes weren't lost on Oscar's mum Sophie, who watched on jealously, fearing she would lose her son.
In a bid to keep them apart, she told Gail that Oscar needed time to heal in peace and told Oscar that his biological parents had found it all too painful and didn't want to see him any more.
As Gail and Oscar are reunited, their conversation leads to them to realise Sophie has lied to them all to keep them apart.
Will Sophie find out they've uncovered her secret? Will there be consequences?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!