Emmerdale spoilers: Loved-up Victoria and Jacob make their romance PUBLIC!

Victoria and Jacob finally come clean and reveal they're in a relationship.

Emmerdale's Victoria and Jacob tell their loved ones they're a thing in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)!

Despite the chemistry that's coursing between them, the kisses snatched in the shadows, and the fact that Aaron Dingle has worked out what's going on, Victoria and Jacob have managed to keep their relationship a secret from their friends and neighbours.

Though they've wanted to shout their love from the rooftops, David's horrified and vicious reaction to their relationship left them fearing what others might have to say.

David's heart broke when he discovered his son was sleeping with his ex. (Image credit: ITV)

Jacob and Vic were spotted kissing by David who left the village and moved to London to support his ex Priya and their daughter Amba. (Image credit: ITV)

But this week they're forced to go public when Jacob has to tell his mistaken friend Gabby it's not her he's fallen for, it's Vic…

With stunned Gabby made aware, the couple realise they need to inform Leyla and Pollard before the news makes its own way to their ears.

After summoning Jacob's mum and granddad to the Woolie, the worried pair rip off the band aid and reveal all, even admitting that David moved away, heartbroken, because he'd found out about their romance.

How will Leyla and Pollard react? Will they give Jacob and Victoria their blessing? And will eavesdropping barmaid Gail spread the juicy gossip?

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.