Emmerdale spoilers: Loved-up Victoria and Jacob make their romance PUBLIC!
Airs Thursday 4th January 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Victoria and Jacob tell their loved ones they're a thing in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)!
Despite the chemistry that's coursing between them, the kisses snatched in the shadows, and the fact that Aaron Dingle has worked out what's going on, Victoria and Jacob have managed to keep their relationship a secret from their friends and neighbours.
Though they've wanted to shout their love from the rooftops, David's horrified and vicious reaction to their relationship left them fearing what others might have to say.
But this week they're forced to go public when Jacob has to tell his mistaken friend Gabby it's not her he's fallen for, it's Vic…
With stunned Gabby made aware, the couple realise they need to inform Leyla and Pollard before the news makes its own way to their ears.
After summoning Jacob's mum and granddad to the Woolie, the worried pair rip off the band aid and reveal all, even admitting that David moved away, heartbroken, because he'd found out about their romance.
How will Leyla and Pollard react? Will they give Jacob and Victoria their blessing? And will eavesdropping barmaid Gail spread the juicy gossip?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!