Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia Dingle and Craig KISS?

Lydia Dingle has an emotional moment with her old friend Craig.

Emotions run high for Lydia Dingle and Craig Reed in Monday's episode of Emmerdale.

Lydia and her husband Sam Dingle are baffled when her old friend Craig turns up at Wishing Well unannounced. Eager to confront an elephant in the room, he hopes to talk to Lydia about their past and she anxiously offers to take him to their baby Toby's resting place.

Later on, Craig and Lydia look over where Toby's ashes were scattered and imagine what his life would have been like. The pair reflect on their lives and it's clear that the childhood friends have grown closer over their shared grief of losing their baby.

Back at Wishing Well, Lydia and Craig share a passionate moment and the friends almost kiss. Meanwhile, Lydia decides to keep the near-kiss a secret from Sam.

Will Lydia and Craig's unexpected reunion put Lydia's marriage in jeopardy?

Lydia recently reunited with her classmate Craig and have bonded over the loss of their baby.

Elsewhere, Caleb Milligan attempts to build bridges between his feuding nephew Nate Robinson and brother Cain Dingle.

They're interested when Caleb offers a new business proposal and suggests making the driving firm a shared enterprise between Cain, Nate and his son Nicky.

Although Nate is enthusiastic, Cain isn't convinced. However, despite their rift, it seems the two are finally going in the right direction.

Father and son duo Cain Dingle and Nate Robinson have been at loggerheads.

