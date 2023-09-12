Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia Dingle FIGHTS BACK against rapist Craig

Lydia Dingle snaps and finally confronts Craig who raped her and has been denying any wrongdoing.

Lydia Dingle confronts rapist Craig in Wednesday's episode

At the Dingles' homestead, there's tension.

Samson is furious with Lydia for embarrassing him at the Woolpack when she found him drinking with Craig and ordered him home.

No one has any idea what is eating Lydia who hasn't told a soul that Craig raped her.

Later, as the cleaner drags herself to Craig's office and gets to work she's terrified when her so-called friend turns up.

When he continues to insist that he did nothing wrong, Lydia snaps and finally calls him out, confronting with his crime…

How will Craig react?

Lydia can't take any more of Craig's denial. (Image credit: ITV)

At the Woolpack, Gail and Ryan are enjoying a great date. But Gail creeps away from the table to take a call. What's she hiding from him?

Gail sneaks away from her date night with Ryan to take a secretive phonecall. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Cathy checks in with Samson about their date.

