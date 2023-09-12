Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia Dingle FIGHTS BACK against rapist Craig
Airs Wednesday 20th September 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Lydia Dingle confronts rapist Craig in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At the Dingles' homestead, there's tension.
Samson is furious with Lydia for embarrassing him at the Woolpack when she found him drinking with Craig and ordered him home.
No one has any idea what is eating Lydia who hasn't told a soul that Craig raped her.
Later, as the cleaner drags herself to Craig's office and gets to work she's terrified when her so-called friend turns up.
When he continues to insist that he did nothing wrong, Lydia snaps and finally calls him out, confronting with his crime…
How will Craig react?
At the Woolpack, Gail and Ryan are enjoying a great date. But Gail creeps away from the table to take a call. What's she hiding from him?
Elsewhere, Cathy checks in with Samson about their date.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
