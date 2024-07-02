Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia Dingle uncovers a sickening lie
Airs Friday 12th July 2024
Emmerdale's Lydia Dingle is horrified in Friday's episode * (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) *subject to change for football
When Samson told his parents that it was Matty Barton who stabbed him, they backed him to the hilt.
Even though violence was totally out of character for their nephew Matty, Lydia and Sam took Samson at his word.
But Samson – who lied to save Josh's skin – is in trouble when Lydia spots her stepson talking to his so-called mate. Her jaw drops as she overhears Josh threatening Samson, warning him he needs to carry on lying to the police or else…
As sickened Lydia starts to doubt Samson's version of events, will she share her suspicions in her sister-in-law, Matty's mum Moira who's been insisting her son is innocent?
Are Samson's other supporters about to learn that transphobic Josh pushed Samson on to his cousin Matty (who was holding a knife) and has let him take the fall?
At Home Farm, Rose is given a chance to play the hero for Dawn who's forgotten it's Clemmie's birthday.
With all that has been on with her poorly baby Evan, Dawn has taken her eye off the ball with the other kids and is riddled with mum guilt about it.
Dawn's bowled over when Rose steps in and sorts a birthday party for the little girl.
It's a win for absent-mum Rose who's been desperate to make a move to prove herself to Dawn prove she wants to be a part of her daughter's life – and it also gives her the chance to exclude Kim who's been trying to keep her on the outer.
