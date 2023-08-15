Emmerdale spoilers: Mack and Charity SLEEP TOGETHER! Are they back ON?!
Airs Wednesday 23rd August 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd falls back into bed with his ex Charity Dingle in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Mackenzie Boyd is about to prove that old adage, once a cheater, always a cheater.
When he visits Charity to ask if he and Chloe could take up her offer to use the Woolie for their christening party, one thing leads to another.
It's been a while since the exes have been alone and on good-ish terms, and things soon become emotional.
As feelings bubble to the surface, passion strikes and the exes – who split over Mack's one-night stand with Chloe which resulted in a baby – sleep together!
Uh oh...
Afterwards, the atmos is super awkward. Mack dashes home to Chloe who, unaware, greets him with joy for sorting out their christening problem.
Meanwhile, Charity is all in her head and is starting to hope this could be the start of the road back togetherness.
Is it? Or are Charity and Mack both on totally different pages when it comes to their future together?
Elsewhere Samson's stunned when he finds out his stepmum's childhood friend Craig owns the company which created one of his favourite mobile phone games. Can Lydia swing the keen teen some work experience with Craig?
Charles seethes as his mum rallies round Victor, who relishes in winding up their son. Rhona's patience snaps and she tells her loved ones they're all going to have to face their fears together.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!