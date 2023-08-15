Emmerdale spoilers: Mack and Charity SLEEP TOGETHER! Are they back ON?!

Exes Mack and Charity end up in bed but is a reunion on the cards?

Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd falls back into bed with his ex Charity Dingle in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mackenzie Boyd is about to prove that old adage, once a cheater, always a cheater.

When he visits Charity to ask if he and Chloe could take up her offer to use the Woolie for their christening party, one thing leads to another.

It's been a while since the exes have been alone and on good-ish terms, and things soon become emotional.

Emotions bubble to the surface as Charity and Mack discuss the breakdown of their marriage. (Image credit: ITV)

Mack opens up to Charity, sharing his feelings on what happened. (Image credit: ITV)

As feelings bubble to the surface, passion strikes and the exes – who split over Mack's one-night stand with Chloe which resulted in a baby – sleep together!

In turmoil, the exes find themselves kissing… (Image credit: ITV)

Uh oh...

Afterwards, the atmos is super awkward. Mack dashes home to Chloe who, unaware, greets him with joy for sorting out their christening problem.

Charity and Mack after the event. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Chloe welcomes Mack home with a happy smile, unaware he's just cheated on her with Charity. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Charity is all in her head and is starting to hope this could be the start of the road back togetherness.

Is it? Or are Charity and Mack both on totally different pages when it comes to their future together?

Elsewhere Samson's stunned when he finds out his stepmum's childhood friend Craig owns the company which created one of his favourite mobile phone games. Can Lydia swing the keen teen some work experience with Craig?

Charles seethes as his mum rallies round Victor, who relishes in winding up their son. Rhona's patience snaps and she tells her loved ones they're all going to have to face their fears together.

Rhona insists her loved ones are all going to have to face up to their fears which seem to be taking over their lives. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.