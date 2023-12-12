Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd gets KIDNAPPED and KILLED?

Mackenzie Boyd (played by Lawrence Robb) has been rubbing folks up the wrong way as he continues to try and track down his runaway ex-girlfriend, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) and their baby son, Reuben, on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mackenzie tried to lure Chloe out into the open by stealing her sister, Amy Wyatt's (Natalie Ann Jamieson) phone and sending Chloe a message by pretending to be Amy.



But the plan backfired and now Amy has made it clear that she's got no sympathy for Mackenzie and hopes he never sees his son again!



Mackenzie's nephew, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), is not happy with him either.



Matty blames his uncle for messing-up his relationship with Amy.



But WHO else could have a grudge against Mackenzie?



After an argument with partner, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), Mackenzie storms off, insisting he won't be back for a while.



However, Mackenzie's in for an unpleasant surprise when he later finds himself tied-up in an abandoned factory... will he make it out alive?

Mackenzie has got on the WRONG side of both Matty and Amy on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Village vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) is not impressed, after witnessing the way Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) treats his mum, Chas (Lucy Pargeter).



Aaron is still harbouring a grudge against Chas after he caught her cheating on his stepdad, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), with now dead businessman, Al Chapman, last year.



Charles tries to get Chas to open-up about her loneliness and the effect Aaron's behaviour is having on her.



Soon after, Charles witnesses another heated exchange between mum and son in The Woolpack.



But this time, Charles steps in and orders Aaron to show Chas some respect.



However, when Aaron basically laughs in his face, Charles SNAPS and a fight breaks out!

Charles loses his cool with Aaron on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, there's a festive SURPRISE in store for Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell).



She can't believe it when Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) offers her the travel money she needs to go and visit her dad, Dan, in prison!

Claudette springs a SURPRISE on Amelia on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub