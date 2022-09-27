Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd’s secret lover REVEALED!

Mackenzie Boyd's secret lover in Emmerdale is unveiled after he cheated on Charity with the mystery woman.

Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd's mystery lover is finally exposed in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mackenzie Boyd is fighting fires at the moment. If he could turn back time he never would have cheated on his girlfriend, Charity Dingle, after their huge, hurtful row about trying for kids. But he did and he’s desperate to stop her finding out.

With his housemates Nate and Ryan, who’s Charity’s son, in the know it’s getting harder and harder to stay on top of the secret. But worse of all his mystery lover keeps getting in touch!

Mack’s really frustrated when he gets yet another call from her and in a bid to stop her hassling him he arranges to see her hoping to, er, put it to bed.

As they meet on the outskirts we finally get to find out who he slept with…

Mack cheated on Charity with an unknown woman, whose identity is set to be revealed. (Image credit: ITV)

Having decided that he and lover Chas are going to run off together and start a new life, Al starts looking at houses to buy.

But as he’s scouring the web for property, Al doesn’t realise that his girlfriend Kerry spots him and is thrilled to bits assuming he’s looking for a love nest for them!

Kerry is secretly spying on Al's property hunting antics! (Image credit: ITV)

Will’s relieved when his daughter Dawn tells him that she’ll attend his upcoming wedding — but who will she bring as her guest to watch her dad marry Kim Tate?

Will is delighted to hear that Dawn will be attending his upcoming wedding. (Image credit: ITV)

Naomi’s happy when Nate vows to be there for her when she goes up in court for her plea hearing.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.