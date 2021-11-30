'Emmerdale' spoilers: Mandy Dingle has a WARNING for Liv...

Mandy Dingle (played by Lisa Riley) is one protective mama on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mandy had to step in earlier this year when her son, Vinny's (Bradley Johnson) then girlfriend, Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) turned to alcohol and went down a path of destructive behaviour.



It looked like Vinny and Liv were history after she lashed out in a drunken rage at him, in a similar way that Vinny's late dad, Paul Ashdale used to do.



But more recently, the pair have rekindled a friendship despite Mandy's reservations.



Until now that is...



Liv is in a whole lot of trouble after her late-night scuffle with her big brother Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) boyfriend, Ben Tucker.



Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) bumped into a drunk and bleeding Liv outside Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits on the night Ben was brutally murdered...



Since word has got around the village about Liv's connection to the crime, Mandy decides she doesn't want Vinny to have anything more to do with troubled Liv.



So when the salon boss visits Liv behind bars, she makes it very clear that Liv is to cut all contact with Vinny!



Liv is left stunned by Mandy's warning...

Mandy warns Liv to stay away from Vinny on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Vinny is unaware of Mandy's meddling.



But when he gets the sense that suddenly all is not well between him and Liv, the lad jumps to the conclusion that it is Aaron's mum, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) who is the one interfering between him and Liv.



Will Mandy set the record straight before things get out of hand?

Will Mandy admit she has been meddling between Vinny and Liv on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) has staked her claim on Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), much to the jealousy of Billy's ex-girlfriend, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley).



Meena has basically warned to Dawn to keep her distance from Billy, since she's aware there are still unresolved feelings between them.



On tonight's ONE-HOUR episode of the ITV soap, Billy invites Meena for a day out to cheer her up.



But Dawn can't help but keep tabs on the couple and eavesdrops on their conversation.



It doesn't look like Dawn intends to heed Meena's warning to steer clear!

Dawn is jealous when she sees Billy and Meena together on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV