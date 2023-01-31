Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle fears for broken-hearted Paddy

Mandy Dingle is alarmed when she sees that Paddy is unravelling.

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle puts Paddy on her radar in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mandy Dingle has always had Paddy's back.

The pair were once married but despite their split years ago, thanks to Mandy's affair, they've remained good friends. In fact, Paddy's one of her best.

With Paddy's marriage in tatters following his wife Chas' affair with Al, Mandy knows her friend is hurting but she's about to twig that Paddy's pain is crushing him.

Mandy's going about her business when she spots Chas and Paddy having a row.

Chas and Paddy have a row in the street. (Image credit: ITV)

Paddy has been broken hearted since discovering Chas's affair.. (Image credit: ITV)

It's all over some messy tit-for-tat between the exes. As the ugly exchange flares, Chas reminds Paddy it was his decision to carry on living with her at the Woolie.

Watching on from across the street, Mandy sees Paddy left looking utterly crushed by the conversation.

What will the big-hearted Dingle do to help him?

