Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle moves on — but she's PINING for Paddy

Mandy Dingle is trying to move on and start dating in a bid to forget about Paddy.

Emmerdale single, Mandy Dingle, is on the apps in Wednesday (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mandy Dingle has got it bad for Paddy. But despite their passion for each other, which has survived the decades, it's just not the right time.

Knowing that Paddy needs to get stronger and get over his broken marriage to Chas, she's determined to dampen down her feelings for the village vet and get into online dating instead!

Mandy and Paddy love each other but the timing's just not right. (Image credit: ITV)

If only it were that easy though, eh?

Vinny knows that his besotted mum is just kidding herself but he's keen for Mandy to move on.

In the Woolie, as Mandy and Vinny have a drink with Liam, she's soon got him signed up for digital dating too!

Vinny watches on as his mum Mandy makes a dating profile for Liam, who's also single! (Image credit: ITV)

When Mandy finds herself matching with a guy, will she take the plunge and start the chat? Or will her feelings for Paddy get in the way?

Over at Cain's garage, the mechanic is unimpressed when Will wades over and starts having a pop at him.

Will wants a word with Cain… (Image credit: ITV)

… but Cain's not having any of it and puts Will in his place. (Image credit: ITV)

Will ends up backtracking after a few choice comments from the feisty Dingle but when Cain goes on to make a snarky remark about Will's wife Kim, Will flips.

But when Cain makes a comment about Kim, fists fly! (Image credit: ITV)

As fists start flying, Caleb and Jimmy are forced to step in to stop the men scrapping!

Will stalks off after Caleb and Jimmy intervene to stop the men from scrapping. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Kim visits Cain and after putting him in his place, she makes a threat, insisting this is his final warning…

But will he listen? This is Cain we are talking about after all!

