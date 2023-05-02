Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle moves on — but she's PINING for Paddy
Airs Wednesday 10th May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale single, Mandy Dingle, is on the apps in Wednesday (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Mandy Dingle has got it bad for Paddy. But despite their passion for each other, which has survived the decades, it's just not the right time.
Knowing that Paddy needs to get stronger and get over his broken marriage to Chas, she's determined to dampen down her feelings for the village vet and get into online dating instead!
If only it were that easy though, eh?
Vinny knows that his besotted mum is just kidding herself but he's keen for Mandy to move on.
In the Woolie, as Mandy and Vinny have a drink with Liam, she's soon got him signed up for digital dating too!
When Mandy finds herself matching with a guy, will she take the plunge and start the chat? Or will her feelings for Paddy get in the way?
Over at Cain's garage, the mechanic is unimpressed when Will wades over and starts having a pop at him.
Will ends up backtracking after a few choice comments from the feisty Dingle but when Cain goes on to make a snarky remark about Will's wife Kim, Will flips.
As fists start flying, Caleb and Jimmy are forced to step in to stop the men scrapping!
Later, Kim visits Cain and after putting him in his place, she makes a threat, insisting this is his final warning…
But will he listen? This is Cain we are talking about after all!
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!