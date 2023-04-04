Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle's HEART BREAKS when she gets awful news

Mandy Dingle and Paddy have a heart to heart.

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle has a painful heart-to-heart with Paddy in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

What's meant to be a fun, family girlie day in PampaManda turns sour for Mandy Dingle.

She's got bride-to-be Charity and Chas coming in for treatments ahead of Charity's wedding but as they pop the champers, Charity reveals Chas has kissed Paddy.

With that, Mandy's heart plummets.

Secretly, she's been hoping that she and Paddy will eventually reunite once his heart has healed. But now he's gone and kissed Chas and is clearly far from over her.

Meanwhile, out on Main Street, Paddy is furious with Bear when he catches him having a go at Chas about the kiss.

Paddy's anger gets Chas thinking and hoping.... does he still love her?

Back at the salon, Mandy tries to hide her upset while she does Charity's hair.

Needing a breather, she heads out to get coffee and bumps straight into Paddy…

As Paddy unloads, Mandy struggles to keep her tears at bay as he reveals he's wondering if he should go back to Chas. Mandy urges him to do whatever makes him happy.

Mandy's then jolted back to reality when she realises she's left Charity's hair treatment in too long.

Racing back, to her horror, the beautician has stuffed up big time. Charity looks like a poodle and is FURIOUS!

Later, Chas brings up the kiss with Paddy who's clearly spinning.

What will he say when she asks him to forgive her and move home?

Elsewhere, Amelia is freaking out because she's found a lump in her breast.

GP Manpreet books her an appointment at a clinic to get it checked out. But the scare has got the teen mum thinking: who would look after Esther if something were to happen to her?

