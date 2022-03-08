'Emmerdale' spoilers: Manpreet Sharma MISSING!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 18th March 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Manpreet Sharma is a missing person in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Stress has taken its toll on Manpreet Sharma who has vanished into the night.
There's no clue to her whereabouts apart from the GP's abandoned parked car inside which is her mobile phone.
Seeing her serial killer sister, Meena Jutla, in court yesterday tipped Manpreet over the edge.
Having been to hell and back thanks to her savage sibling – who kidnapped Manpreet and confessed to being a serial killer before attempting to kill Manpreet too – Manpreet suffered a huge panic attack after attending her sister's plea hearing.
Since being incarcerated, Meena has since tried to pin one of the murders on her sister too.
It's more than anyone could bear.
Has it got too much for Manpreet?
Will anyone find her? Has she come to harm?
At Smithy, Rhona is making plans to throw a surprise party for Marlon's birthday. As her mum Mary lends a hand, the mum and daughter share a rare moment of tenderness as they bond over the secret.
Elsewhere, Ethan and Marcus take time to get to know each other better.
Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV.
