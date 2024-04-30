Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon and Rhona Dingle END their marriage?

Marlon and Rhona Dingle are in crisis

Emmerdale's Marlon and Rhona need to talk in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's the morning-after-the-night-before for Rhona and Marlon Dingle who disgraced themselves at the Kings' dinner party.

Unable to keep things nice, the husband and wife picked and picked at each other, arguing in front of their friends.

Dinner party from hell: Rhona and Marlon's arguing left their friends feeling really uncomfortable (Image credit: ITV)

When they left Tom and Belle's place, Rhona had announced she was done with their marriage.

It falls to Paddy to step in. He knows the friends love each other to bits and have been under incredible strain since baby Ivy appeared in their lives.

The family has been through hell and the dust still hasn't settled.

Taking Marlon to one side, Paddy urges him to drop his issue with Rhona and make amends.

Will Rhona accept Marlon's olive branch when he suggests they go to marriage counselling?

Rhona and Marlon need help – will they agree on marriage counselling? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nicky and Suni's relationship is going from strength to strength.

But with Nicky's parents Ruby and Caleb constantly rowing, he's having a horrible time at home.

Will Suni welcome the idea when Nicky talks about moving in together?

Nicky asks Suni if they can move in together! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Kerry's money problems continue, and Billy and Dawn's nightmare continues.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.