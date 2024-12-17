Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon and Ross are plunged into danger as the Dingle's horror continues…

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle wants answers from Ross in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As far as Marlon Dingle's concerned, Ross Barton is bad news.

In the dad's mind, he's brought nothing but trouble to the village, especially for Marlon's teenage daughter April who was kidnapped by gangster Jade (thanks to Ross) and unravelled when she was told (again, Ross) that her mum Donna took her own life all those painful years ago.

Suffice to say Marlon can't bear the sight of the bloke but in the wake of the Christmas Day horror at Smithy, the village bad boy has now become a necessary evil.

Trying to make some kind of progress with his family's ordeal, distraught Marlon reaches out to Ross but pretty soon, the men find themselves in danger…

Can things get any worse for Marlon?

Elsewhere, Ruby is given cause for suspicion, and Lydia is worried.

What's on Ruby's suspicious mind?



