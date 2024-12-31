Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle faces a fresh twist in April's disappearance

Distraught dad Marlon appeals for information about April who ran away on Christmas Day

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle appeals for help in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So far there's been no news of April Windsor who vanished into thin air on Christmas Day.

Her dad Marlon has barely slept a wink since and has tried every avenue on the hunt for information about his missing teenage daughter.

There's one last thing to do and that's an appeal video.

He's been encouraged to give it a go in the hope his message will go viral and get seen by someone who knows something, anything.

Will Marlon's tearful effort hit the right note?

At the Woolpack, Jacob's hanging out with his medical student mates.

Jacob hangs out with his med student mates. (Image credit: ITV)

Feeling 'lesser', Sarah finds it difficult to integrate and is left cringing with some of them recognise her from her recent drunken admittance to A&E.

Sarah's humiliated when one of Jacob's friends recognises her from her drunken admittance to A&E. (Image credit: ITV)

Jacob apologises to Sarah on behalf of his friends. (Image credit: ITV)

Outside the pub, Jacob apologises to Sarah for his judgy mates.

