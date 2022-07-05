Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle sweeps best friend Paddy off his feet…

Marlon Dingle has a proposal for his bessie Paddy…

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle has an important question to ask Paddy in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's a brilliant week for Marlon Dingle who's recovery is going from strength to strength.

Overcoming the awful after-effects of his stroke is giving Marlon a huge boost in confidence and happiness.

Marlon had a stroke earlier this year. (Image credit: ITV)

In a bid to move forward and focus on the future, Marlon calls round his best mate Paddy.

The vet is thrilled when Marlon proudly and clearly asks him to be his best man when he marries Rhona!

In the HOP, Lydia works her magic on monosyllabic teen Amelia and manages to get her talking.

Amelia and Lydia have a heart to heart. (Image credit: ITV)

As Amelia mentions boy trouble, Lydia tries to boost her confidence and give her a bit of advice about the dating game. But a sermon from vicar Charles later undoes the Dingle's good work…

Elsewhere, Liv's pleased to see her mum Sandra is feeling less stressed now her debt has been paid and Terry's off her back. Is Sandra on board when her daughter suggests she could find her a job?

There's more drama on the way from Sandra. (Image credit: ITV)

Dawn talks to Kim Tate about some bad news which has really shaken her. A best friend from her former druggie days has died. It's not lost on Dawn that it could have easily been her if she hadn't cleaned up her act and quit taking drugs.

Dawn has some heartbreaking news this week. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.