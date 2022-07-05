Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle sweeps best friend Paddy off his feet…
Airs Wednesday 13th July 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle has an important question to ask Paddy in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's a brilliant week for Marlon Dingle who's recovery is going from strength to strength.
Overcoming the awful after-effects of his stroke is giving Marlon a huge boost in confidence and happiness.
In a bid to move forward and focus on the future, Marlon calls round his best mate Paddy.
The vet is thrilled when Marlon proudly and clearly asks him to be his best man when he marries Rhona!
In the HOP, Lydia works her magic on monosyllabic teen Amelia and manages to get her talking.
As Amelia mentions boy trouble, Lydia tries to boost her confidence and give her a bit of advice about the dating game. But a sermon from vicar Charles later undoes the Dingle's good work…
Elsewhere, Liv's pleased to see her mum Sandra is feeling less stressed now her debt has been paid and Terry's off her back. Is Sandra on board when her daughter suggests she could find her a job?
Dawn talks to Kim Tate about some bad news which has really shaken her. A best friend from her former druggie days has died. It's not lost on Dawn that it could have easily been her if she hadn't cleaned up her act and quit taking drugs.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
