Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon is devastated by April death nightmare

Marlon voices his darkest fears about his runaway daughter April

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle admits his fear that April is dead in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Weeks have passed since April Windsor vanished on Christmas Day and there's still no sign of her.

Marlon is a dad on the brink and is haunted by an awful nightmare in which his missing daughter is found to be dead.

Teenager April Windsor was on a path of self-destruction before she vanished (Image credit: ITV)

Though he wakes to realise it was only a dream, he's totally shaken by how vivid the whole nightmare was and struggles to hide his shock from Rhona.

The bad news keeps on coming as Vanessa's forced to show Marlon what is being said online about his wife Rhona.

Though the pair try to keep the ugly truth from her, Rhona learns that her past is being dredged up by trolls and websites and the blame for April's disappearance is being lain at her door.

So far there have been no leads about April and Marlon's appeal for information has been met with hate (Image credit: ITV)

Later, the tearful couple weep together as Marlon shakily voices his darkest fears that April may no longer be alive.

As the locals rally to breathe new energy into the search for the teenager, Rhona hears from their police liaison officer…

Having raked over Rhona's past, trolls have decided the stepmum is behind April's disappearance (Image credit: ITV)

Has there been a sighting?

At Butler's, Cain is desperate to be the husband Moira deserves as she prepares to begin her radiotherapy.

Guilty Cain vows to be there for Moira as she undergoes radiotherapy (Image credit: ITV)

Trying to ignore the guilt that's eating away at him about his one-night stand with his sister-in-law Ruby, Cain tells his touched wife he'll be there for her every step of the way.

Elsewhere, Charity ropes in Ross' help to keep Joe away from Noah, and Nicola arranges for Anthony to start tutoring Angel, unaware that he's a paedophile.

When Joe starts trying to reconnect with Noah… (Image credit: ITV)

… Ross is roped in to warn Joe to steer well clear (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.