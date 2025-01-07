Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon is devastated by April death nightmare
Airs Monday 13th January 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle admits his fear that April is dead in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Weeks have passed since April Windsor vanished on Christmas Day and there's still no sign of her.
Marlon is a dad on the brink and is haunted by an awful nightmare in which his missing daughter is found to be dead.
Though he wakes to realise it was only a dream, he's totally shaken by how vivid the whole nightmare was and struggles to hide his shock from Rhona.
The bad news keeps on coming as Vanessa's forced to show Marlon what is being said online about his wife Rhona.
Though the pair try to keep the ugly truth from her, Rhona learns that her past is being dredged up by trolls and websites and the blame for April's disappearance is being lain at her door.
Later, the tearful couple weep together as Marlon shakily voices his darkest fears that April may no longer be alive.
As the locals rally to breathe new energy into the search for the teenager, Rhona hears from their police liaison officer…
Has there been a sighting?
At Butler's, Cain is desperate to be the husband Moira deserves as she prepares to begin her radiotherapy.
Trying to ignore the guilt that's eating away at him about his one-night stand with his sister-in-law Ruby, Cain tells his touched wife he'll be there for her every step of the way.
Elsewhere, Charity ropes in Ross' help to keep Joe away from Noah, and Nicola arranges for Anthony to start tutoring Angel, unaware that he's a paedophile.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
