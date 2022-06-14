Emmerdale spoilers: MARRIED Chas Dingle KISSES Al!

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle turns to Al for distraction from her mum's cancer in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle is really struggling with her mum's cancer diagnosis and when Faith tries to make light of it, the barmaid feels even worse.

Watching on from the sidelines as Chas goes into panic mode, her husband Paddy doesn't know what to do as whatever he says seems to upset her. And that's where Al comes into the picture…

The pair runs into each other on Main Street and an awkward chat turns into an enlightening one.

Chas finds herself feeling grateful for Al's take on Faith's cancer and finds the strength to have a really honest chat with her mum.

Later, Chas and Faith really get down to it and confront the horrible truth that Faith is dying. Chas apologises for pushing her mum into having more chemo and as Faith breaks down in tears, the mum and daughter share a tender hug.

Chas is relieved to have reached calmer waters… but Paddy's about to spoil everything.

She's furious with her husband and storms off when he comes home with some info on hospice care.

Once again it's Al who provides a listening ear for Chas who's fizzing with rage.

Before long they've opened a bottle of wine and as a deep and meaningful starts up, things get pretty intense.

When Chas eventually makes to leave she ends up snogging Al!

If Chas wants a distraction, this is certainly it, isn't it?

Not only is she married but Al is her family's No.1 enemy and is the boyfriend of feisty Kerry Wyatt who already hates the Dingles for what Noah did to Chloe.

Will the pair leave it there or is a full-blown affair about to start up?

For Suzy it's crunch time. With Leyla's threat – to tell Moira about her link to Holly –hanging in the air Suzy must decide whether she's going to hand over her dealer's number and enable her addict-in-denial friend.

Scared by the consequences of the truth about Holly getting out, Suzy hands over the number – and tells Leyla they're done.

Leyla barely hesitates as she picks up the phone to get her fix.

Later, at home, her doctor husband comes up with another theory about her behaviour. Having moved on from post-traumatic stress idea, he now reckons his wife is pregnant…

At the scrapyard, Lydia comes up with a plan to stop Sam from getting rid of the clapped-out caravan he's bought her…

