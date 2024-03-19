Emmerdale spoilers: MARRY ME! Paddy proposes — but will Mandy say yes?

Will Cinderella Mandy say yes to her Prince Charming, Paddy?

Will Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle say 'yes' when Paddy proposes? (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

If Mandy Dingle and Paddy's loved ones could knock their heads together right now, they would.

The pair are in the middle of a huge mix-up about his kiss with Chas which happened when the exes had a deeply emotional chat about her cancer battle.

Paddy's emotional moment with his ex, Chas, has ruined everything with the love of his life, Mandy. (Image credit: ITV)

It meant nothing, really, but has ruined everything.

Mandy was cool about the smooch to begin with. But when Marlon put his size 9s in it and added in some extra info about what went on, she lost it and decided her supposedly trustworthy Pads was anything but.

Now the couple are in tatters and totally miserable.

However, with their friends' encouragement and help, efforts are being made.

Paddy's been urged to fight for the woman he's always loved, to show her she's always been 'the one' while Mandy's made to feel a million dollars with a Cinderella makeover by Amelia.

Mandy's been given a makeover by Amelia. (Image credit: ITV)

As the tarted-up pair run into each other on Main Street, will sparks fly, tears run and hearts leap?

Cinderella Mandy runs into Paddy, her Prince Charming, on Main Street. (Image credit: ITV)

And when Paddy gets down on one knee hoping to make her his wife (again) will Mandy go for it?

Will Paddy get a 'yes' from Mandy when he proposes? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.