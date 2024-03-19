Emmerdale spoilers: MARRY ME! Paddy proposes — but will Mandy say yes?
Airs Wednesday 27th March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Will Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle say 'yes' when Paddy proposes? (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
If Mandy Dingle and Paddy's loved ones could knock their heads together right now, they would.
The pair are in the middle of a huge mix-up about his kiss with Chas which happened when the exes had a deeply emotional chat about her cancer battle.
It meant nothing, really, but has ruined everything.
Mandy was cool about the smooch to begin with. But when Marlon put his size 9s in it and added in some extra info about what went on, she lost it and decided her supposedly trustworthy Pads was anything but.
Now the couple are in tatters and totally miserable.
However, with their friends' encouragement and help, efforts are being made.
Paddy's been urged to fight for the woman he's always loved, to show her she's always been 'the one' while Mandy's made to feel a million dollars with a Cinderella makeover by Amelia.
As the tarted-up pair run into each other on Main Street, will sparks fly, tears run and hearts leap?
And when Paddy gets down on one knee hoping to make her his wife (again) will Mandy go for it?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
