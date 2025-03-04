Emmerdale spoilers: Mary Goskirk's secret love for Suzy comes to light…
Airs Tuesday 11th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mary Goskirk offloads her love secret in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Suzy Merton lost her life in the ice crash it wasn't just her girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield whose heart broke.
Mary Goskirk was devastated by the loss and had been told by Suzy, just before she died, that she was in love with her and wanted to split up with Vanessa.
With Vanessa grieving for Suzy, Mary has swallowed her pain and kept quiet about the heart-wrenching conversation she and Suzy shared.
Gail is stunned when she becomes privy to Mary's secret. Will she encourage the pub cook to tell Vanessa?
After Rhona counsels Marlon not to tell April what he's done, he visits Dylan in hospital where the dad admits it was he who stole the drugs and planted them on him.
Bitterly regretting his actions, Marlon insists he was only thinking of his daughter.
In a bid to put it right, Marlon offers to pay for Dylan to go to rehab to get off of the spice.
Marlon is humbled when Dylan tells him not to upset April by telling her the truth about planting the drugs.
Elsewhere, Steph continues to dig around looking for answers about her grandad Anthony, unaware of the terrible secrets her parents are harbouring.
And at last, she has a breakthrough. What has Steph found out?
Manpreet tries to get her blackmailer off her case but Ella's idea, for the GP to involve the police, backfires.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
