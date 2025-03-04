Emmerdale spoilers: Mary Goskirk's secret love for Suzy comes to light…

Gail finds out that Mary's feelings for Suzy, who died in the ice crash, were requited

Emmerdale's Mary Goskirk offloads her love secret in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Suzy Merton lost her life in the ice crash it wasn't just her girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield whose heart broke.

Mary Goskirk was devastated by the loss and had been told by Suzy, just before she died, that she was in love with her and wanted to split up with Vanessa.

With Vanessa grieving for Suzy, Mary has swallowed her pain and kept quiet about the heart-wrenching conversation she and Suzy shared.

Gail is stunned when she becomes privy to Mary's secret. Will she encourage the pub cook to tell Vanessa?

Mary unleashes her pent up grief as Gail finds out the truth about her and Suzy's secret love (Image credit: ITV)

After Rhona counsels Marlon not to tell April what he's done, he visits Dylan in hospital where the dad admits it was he who stole the drugs and planted them on him.

Bitterly regretting his actions, Marlon insists he was only thinking of his daughter.

Dylan is recovering from an overdose (Image credit: ITV)

In a bid to put it right, Marlon offers to pay for Dylan to go to rehab to get off of the spice.

Marlon is humbled when Dylan tells him not to upset April by telling her the truth about planting the drugs.

Marlon fears he's to blame for the teenager's ordeal (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon admits that he planted the stolen drugs on innocent Dylan who later overdosed (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Steph continues to dig around looking for answers about her grandad Anthony, unaware of the terrible secrets her parents are harbouring.

And at last, she has a breakthrough. What has Steph found out?

Steph has a breakthrough in her bid to find out what's happened to her missing grandad Anthony. (Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet tries to get her blackmailer off her case but Ella's idea, for the GP to involve the police, backfires.