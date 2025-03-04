Emmerdale spoilers: Mary Goskirk's secret love for Suzy comes to light…

Airs Tuesday 11th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Gail has a conversation with Mary in the kitchen at the Woolpack
Gail finds out that Mary's feelings for Suzy, who died in the ice crash, were requited (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Mary Goskirk offloads her love secret in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Suzy Merton lost her life in the ice crash it wasn't just her girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield whose heart broke.

Mary Goskirk was devastated by the loss and had been told by Suzy, just before she died, that she was in love with her and wanted to split up with Vanessa.

With Vanessa grieving for Suzy, Mary has swallowed her pain and kept quiet about the heart-wrenching conversation she and Suzy shared.

Gail is stunned when she becomes privy to Mary's secret. Will she encourage the pub cook to tell Vanessa?



Mary unleashes her pent up grief as Gail finds out the truth about her and Suzy's secret love (Image credit: ITV)

After Rhona counsels Marlon not to tell April what he's done, he visits Dylan in hospital where the dad admits it was he who stole the drugs and planted them on him.

Bitterly regretting his actions, Marlon insists he was only thinking of his daughter.

Dylan in hospital following an overdose

Dylan is recovering from an overdose (Image credit: ITV)

In a bid to put it right, Marlon offers to pay for Dylan to go to rehab to get off of the spice.

Marlon is humbled when Dylan tells him not to upset April by telling her the truth about planting the drugs.

Marlon confesses he set up Dylan

Marlon fears he's to blame for the teenager's ordeal (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon, Rhona, April, Ross and Dylan

Marlon admits that he planted the stolen drugs on innocent Dylan who later overdosed (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Steph continues to dig around looking for answers about her grandad Anthony, unaware of the terrible secrets her parents are harbouring.

And at last, she has a breakthrough. What has Steph found out?

Steph, Caleb and Aaron in the Woolpack

Steph has a breakthrough in her bid to find out what's happened to her missing grandad Anthony. (Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet tries to get her blackmailer off her case but Ella's idea, for the GP to involve the police, backfires.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 

She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!

