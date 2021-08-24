'Emmerdale' spoilers: Matty Barton rumbles Ryan and confronts him

Emmerdale's Matty Barton confronts Ryan in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle never wanted her son Ryan to move in to Tall Trees and become housemates with Mackenzie, who loves nothing more than a dodgy scheme. She knew that the moment Ryan and Mackenzie started living together, it would only be a matter of time before Ryan was sucked into his housemate's shady ways.

But Ryan's proved to be more than a match for Mack who's tried to do the dirty on his partner-in-crime Charity, only to be double-bluffed by Ryan.

Ryan has scoffed at Mack who's been totally surprised to uncover Ryan's steely side. He's bluffed his way into Mack's illegal trade and hasn't looked back.

But he's about to get called out by his former best mate Matty who used to see a lot more of Ryan before he got all ladsy and all about the bantz with Mack.

Matty is shocked when he finds the counterfeit aftershave that Ryan has been stashing in the barn, and he's fuming that he would make such a risky move.

Determined to have it out with his friend, Matty confronts Ryan... but how will Ryan react to his shady new ways being uncovered?

Are Matty and Ryan about to fall out big time? Or could Matty be the one to save his friend from going down the wrong track?

How will Ryan react when Matty confronts him about his dodgy dealings? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Ethan struggles to hold it together, fearing for his future. Will he open up and speak to someone?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, but this Thursday it's on at 6.45pm because of the football (see our TV Guide for full listings).