'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla in court! Will she plead guilty to her 25 crimes?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 17th March 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's serial killer, Meena Jutla, takes the stand in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
A huge moment is upon Meena Jutla who has to decide if she's going to confess to all those killings after all.
So far, the twisted serial killer has led everyone a merry dance when it comes to confessing. When the police aren't in earshot, she's revelled in admitting to various people that she's taken the lives of her school friend Nadine, Liam's teen daughter Leanna, Andrea Tate, and Ben Tucker.
Of course, there's a whole other raft of crimes for Meena to answer to: from attempting to murder Manpreet, Vinny, Victoria, Billy, and Dawn not to mention theft, kidnap, and tons more. 25 counts to be exact.
Expecting a large turnout for her 'moment of glory', Meena's ego is dented by the meagre turn out in court.
Sitting up in the gallery, Liam and Leyla and Manpreet and Charles watch on.
As Meena pleads guilty to the first charge, will the do the same for the rest?
Later, as Manpreet reflects on what happened in the courtroom and what lies ahead, she suffers a serious panic attack. The GP then disappears off in the car before abandoning it and heading into the darkness on foot without her phone…
Elsewhere, Rhona realises she's accidentally convinced her mum Mary to stay on in the village!
Later, Mary has a chat with Marlon who then resolves that he's going to propose to Rhona! When will he pop the question?
Also, Billy's given some fatherly advice.
Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV.
