'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla's evil rampage continues…

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla is unstoppable in Thursday's first episode (ITV, 7.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having left Manpreet and Vinny tied up in the barn breathing in poisonous exhaust fumes, serial killer Meena is feeling invincible.

But is the villager murderer who has killed Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate, Ben Tucker, and school friend, Nadine, going to get away with adding two more to her kill count?

As the scary saga continues will Liam have heeded her warning to stay out of the evil nurse's business or will he have told Billy that his ex invented the pregnancy that she then 'miscarried'?

Will Mandy Dingle have started combing the village and farmland for her beloved boy Vinny who's disappeared?

And will the Dingles have noticed someone's pinched their van?

Suffice to say, Meena Jutla hasn't left the area – and is about to terrorise some more…

At the HOP, having been saddled with a huge fine relating to the survival challenge disaster, Jai starts applying for loans.

A friendship opens up between Amelia and Noah when the Dingle teen confides in her.

Over at Take A Vow, Priya is pleased with herself as she deals with a disgruntled client, Cassie.

But the single mum finds it impossible to ignore the urge to scratch at her healing burn wounds and is ashamed when she later hears Cassie mocking her for it.

Will this scupper the progress Priya's made on the path back to wellness?

