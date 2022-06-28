Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle BEGS Cain to ease up on his mum Faith
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 4th July 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle has words with her husband Cain in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When the Dingle family were still in the dark about Faith's terminal cancer it was Moira who was there for her mother-in-law.
Moira cared for Faith, ferried her to appointments and guarded her secret which put her in all sorts of tricky situations with her loved ones.
But now the truth is out there things are different. Well, they should be.
With Faith's time ticking away, everyone's determined to spend as much time with her as possible — apart from Cain.
Cain just can't forgive Faith for what she put him and Chas through when they were kids no matter how ill she is.
Chas despairs when her brother chooses to sup in the Woolie rather than go with Faith to the hospital for her scan.
When Moira finds out her husband let Faith go to the hospital on her own she is livid.
Having had enough of tip-toeing around Cain's issues with his mum she makes an impassioned plea for him to step up.
Will Moira's words make a dent in Cain's armour-plated refusal to leave the past in the past?
Elsewhere, it's ceasefire time for Charles and Ethan who've been rowing. But no sooner have father and son made up than fresh trouble lands in their laps.
Ethan reels when he hears from his mum Esme that his sister Naomi – who was given up for adoption at birth – has gone missing.
Racked with guilt, Charles prays for Naomi's safety and when Marcus unearths a photo of her online, the vicar sets off on a mercy mission to find his daughter.
Secretly skint shopkeeper David reckons he's got a solution to his money problems. But his insurance claim, on the back of Nicola pranging into his van, isn't earning him any friends. Let's just hope they don't find out he's faking his injury…
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
