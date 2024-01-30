Emmerdale spoilers: Mum on the run! Rhona Dingle hides away with baby Ivy

Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle is on the run in Friday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While Rhona Dingle is in a blissful baby bubble hiding out with Ivy, back in the village, her husband and mum are frantic with worry.

Desperate to find Rhona, who's run off with her ex's daughter, Marlon and Mary are terrified that Gus is going to come to collect the tot and find she's gone.

Will Rhona come to her senses and return to Emmerdale with Ivy or is she on a crusade to keep the baby no matter the consequences?

Rhona kidnaps baby Ivy. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere it's the twins' birthday and Bob and Brenda try to put on a brave face for Cathy who turns a year older without her brother Heath.

Cathy faces her first birthday without her twin brother Heath. (Image credit: ITV)

As guilt-wracked Angel tries to make amends, is Cathy ready to forgive her for what she put her through?

At the Woolpack, Marlon notices Charity isn't her normal self. Can he get her talking?

