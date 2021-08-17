'Emmerdale' spoilers: Nate Robinson proposes to Tracy!

Nate gets down on one knee and pops the question.

Nate Robinson asks girlfriend and mother of his child Tracy to marry him in Thursday's first episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nate's had plenty of time to think about his relationship with Tracy while she's been away visiting her sister Vanessa. While she's been gone he's missed her and their baby daughter Frankie so much and he's decided he wants to spend the rest of his life with Tracy and plans to propose.

Having decked the house out in welcome home banners, Nate has got a ring and the scene is set. But how will Tracy react when he gets down on one knee and pops the question?

Tracy returns home from visiting Vanessa to find Nate's laid on a romantic surprise. (Image credit: ITV)

With the mum already in turmoil over her parenting skills and plagued by her inner demons, is now the right time for Nate to be adding more pressure and asking her to marry him?

But how will Tracy react to Nate's proposal of marriage? Is she in the right frame of mind? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, there is trouble looming once again for Liv as she wakes up with a raging hangover and no recollection of what happened the night before.

When Aaron explains he found her drunk in a door way, the young alcoholic is sickened as fragments of the evening start coming back to her. Liv is horrified when she remembers it was Noah who she was struggling with. Has something terrible taken place? And why can't she remember what happened the night before?

Also, secret serial killer Meena continues to hound Victoria and insists she join her on a girls' day out… but something tells us she doesn't have an innocent girlie day of pampering planned for her new best friend. Is Victoria in grave danger?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).