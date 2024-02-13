Emmerdale spoilers: Nate wants to DIVORCE Tracy!

It looks like it's the beginning of the end for Nate and Tracy on Emmerdale...

It's not looking good for Tracy Robinson (played by Amy Walsh) and her husband, Nate (Jurell Carter), on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



After BIG drama during the wedding reception for Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Tom King (James Chase), the couple are now at odds.



Tracy wants them to do what's right for the sake of their young daughter, Frankie.



However, there's no going back as far as Nate is concerned.



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Tracy is left reeling when Nate drops a BOMBSHELL...



He wants to start divorce proceedings!



Did Tracy really think she could save her marriage after everything that has happened over the past few months?



Nate may have been oblivious for so long.



But there's only so much heartbreak and betrayal he will put up with.



Has time finally run out for Tracy and Nate?

WHAT happened during the wedding reception on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and her husband, Jimmy (Nick Miles), were touched when Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) offered to write a witness statement on behalf of their teenage daughter, Angel (Rebecca Bakes).



Angel is facing time behind bars after confessing that she was the one driving the car just before the SHOCK crash that killed Bob Hope's (Tony Audenshaw) son, Heath.



Bob mistakenly accused his own daughter, Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling), of being to blame for the death of her brother.



Jimmy and Nicola hold onto hope that there's still a chance that Angel won't be sent away.



However, the couple are dealt a blow when they discover that Brenda has missed the submission deadline.



There's nothing more they can do.



Angel must face the law to find out her fate...

Jimmy and Nicola get some BAD news about Angel on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX