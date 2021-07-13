'Emmerdale' spoilers: Nicola King is in bits over her marriage

Emmerdale's Nicola King is in bits over her broken marriage to Jimmy.

Nicola King has done wrong in her marriage to Jimmy, as has he, but she never thought it would come to this. The couple have been together for years and have weathered so many storms that they seemed invincible.

But the past few months what with birth mum Juliette wanting custody of the Kings' son Carl, the argy-bargy with the business, Jimmy's crash which killed Paul Ashdale to name just a few of their issues has broken them.

Though Nicola has fought for her marriage, Jimmy just hasn't been on the same page and has interpreted things differently.

As Nicola pours out her broken heart to her dad Rodney, will the ladies-man who's been around the block a few times, have any sage advice?

Rodney listens as his devastated daughter Nicola King tells him everything about her broken marriage. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, things become clear for Ben, and Cathy insists her brother Heath apologises to April.

