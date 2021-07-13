'Emmerdale' spoilers: Nicola King is in bits over her marriage
Airs Friday 23 July at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Nicola King is distraught about her broken marriage in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).
Nicola King has done wrong in her marriage to Jimmy, as has he, but she never thought it would come to this. The couple have been together for years and have weathered so many storms that they seemed invincible.
But the past few months what with birth mum Juliette wanting custody of the Kings' son Carl, the argy-bargy with the business, Jimmy's crash which killed Paul Ashdale to name just a few of their issues has broken them.
Though Nicola has fought for her marriage, Jimmy just hasn't been on the same page and has interpreted things differently.
As Nicola pours out her broken heart to her dad Rodney, will the ladies-man who's been around the block a few times, have any sage advice?
Elsewhere, things become clear for Ben, and Cathy insists her brother Heath apologises to April.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Leanna Cavanagh - Mimi Slinger
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.