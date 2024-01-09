Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle discovers Chas is Liam's SECRET LOVER…

Mandy is with Paddy when Liam accidentally reveals he's seeing Paddy's ex-wife Chas!

Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle hurts Mandy's feelings in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mandy Dingle loves a gossip and is fizzing with ideas about who Liam Cavanagh is dating.

But when the doc clumsily reveals he's been sleeping with Chas, Paddy's ex-wife, Mandy's left hurt by her partner's jealous reaction.

And it's not just Mandy and Paddy who are all het about up the news.

Chas is furious with Liam for outing their secret and assumes he's also told Paddy about her suspected breast lump.

Liam clumsily reveals he's been sleeping with Chas… (Image credit: ITV)

… Paddy's horrified which upsets his partner Mandy (Image credit: ITV)

The doc is quick to allay her feelings, given that anything medical with a doctor is always confidential.

Will Chas be receptive when Liam has another go at pushing her to get checked out so she can find out for sure?

While Mandy chews over Paddy's huff, her mind is taken off the matter when he takes her to a work's do.

Not one to shy from a bold wardrobe choice, Mandy opts for a Liz Hurley inspired 'fit, in a skin-tight velvet number held together by safety pins.

Mandy is at a works do with Paddy where she meets Ella and a very rude man called Jules… (Image credit: ITV)

But fun-loving Mandy soon has her bubble burst when Paddy fails to introduce her as his girlfriend and then blames her when another party-goer, Ella (aka ex-Corrie star Paula Lane) causes a scene.

… when Ella dumps a drink on Jules, Paddy is quick to blame Mandy for the scene (Image credit: ITV)

The whole thing only serves to increase Mandy's paranoia about Paddy's feelings for Chas. Can he put her straight or is the couple about to hit a rocky patch?

Elsewhere, Belle's thrown to learn her fiancé Tom has gone ahead and booked a wedding date, and Aaron's chuffed with himself when he persuades Mack to steal another car with him.

Belle is stunned to hear her fiancé has been on the case (Image credit: ITV)

Tom's booked a wedding date (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.