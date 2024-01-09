Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle discovers Chas is Liam's SECRET LOVER…
Airs Tuesday 16th January 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle hurts Mandy's feelings in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Mandy Dingle loves a gossip and is fizzing with ideas about who Liam Cavanagh is dating.
But when the doc clumsily reveals he's been sleeping with Chas, Paddy's ex-wife, Mandy's left hurt by her partner's jealous reaction.
And it's not just Mandy and Paddy who are all het about up the news.
Chas is furious with Liam for outing their secret and assumes he's also told Paddy about her suspected breast lump.
The doc is quick to allay her feelings, given that anything medical with a doctor is always confidential.
Will Chas be receptive when Liam has another go at pushing her to get checked out so she can find out for sure?
While Mandy chews over Paddy's huff, her mind is taken off the matter when he takes her to a work's do.
Not one to shy from a bold wardrobe choice, Mandy opts for a Liz Hurley inspired 'fit, in a skin-tight velvet number held together by safety pins.
But fun-loving Mandy soon has her bubble burst when Paddy fails to introduce her as his girlfriend and then blames her when another party-goer, Ella (aka ex-Corrie star Paula Lane) causes a scene.
The whole thing only serves to increase Mandy's paranoia about Paddy's feelings for Chas. Can he put her straight or is the couple about to hit a rocky patch?
Elsewhere, Belle's thrown to learn her fiancé Tom has gone ahead and booked a wedding date, and Aaron's chuffed with himself when he persuades Mack to steal another car with him.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!