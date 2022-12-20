Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle is at breaking point

Paddy Dingle's life is in freefall since he found out Chas cheated on him.

Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle isn't coping in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Paddy Dingle used to have it all — or so he thought.

A wife, a daughter, a great family and friends, and a career he loves.

But the vet's happiness crumbled into the dust when he found out Chas had been cheating on him with Al Chapman and had been discussing taking her daughter Eve to start a new life.

Chas was stunned when a smiling Paddy recently pulled up outside the love nest Al had bought them, revealing he'd found out about her betrayal.

All smiles, Paddy took Chas on a mystery trip to the love nest her secret lover Al had bought for them before revealing he knew she'd been having an affair. (Image credit: ITV)

Al, who's now dead, had bought a house for himself and his lover Chas and hoped they'd start afresh away from the village. (Image credit: ITVA)

Since then Paddy's dropped the act and shown his ex his lesser-seen super-harsh side and has banished her from their home at the Woolie.

This week as Paddy's heartbreak continues it begins to affect his work.

The vet is utterly horrified when he makes a life-threatening mistake when treating Vinny's beloved dog Chip. Will the widower's pet survive?

Widower Vinny Dingle and his dog Chip. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Bernice isn't having a good time either and her hormone problems are making matters ten times worse.

When Nicola tries to help her troubled sister, Bernice explodes, furious at her interference.

Bernice is having a nightmare thanks to the menopause. (Image credit: ITV)

After the beautician rants and raves about everyone treating her menopause problems like some kind of joke, she later calms down and agrees to seek help.

Can Bernice get her symptoms under control or will the effects of the menopause continue to wreak havoc in her life?

And Jacob chooses to pretend to his friends that village doc, Liam, is his father rather than shopkeeper David.

Medical student Jacob lies to his friends, pretending that village doc Liam is his dad rather than shopkeeper David. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues on ITV from 7.00pm – see our TV Guide for full festive listings.