Emmerdale fans blast unrealistic stunt as the storm DEATH TOLL appears to rise

Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle's lives hung in the balance after being crushed by a caravan.

Emmerdale viewers were unimpressed by an unrealistic stunt after Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) were crushed by a caravan during last night's episode (Tuesday, October 18).

The storm continued to rampage across the village, claiming Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) as its first victim.

Now, the terrifying storm has potentially claimed the lives of two more residents as Vinny and Liv were left fighting for their lives after a caravan went flying through the air and landed on top of them.

In Emmerdale last night, Liv and Vinny went out into the storm to look after little Eve as Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) was in hospital suffering from a head injury that she got during the storm.

Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) rushed to be by Chas' side, leaving Liv and Vinny to take care of Eve.

As the husband and wife ventured out into the powerful winds to try and get to The Woolpack, Vinny lost his scarf and ran after it, but things took a horrifying turn when Liv saw a caravan come loose and head straight towards them.

Liv shouted out to Vinny and they ran to try and shield themselves in David's Shop but the caravan went flying through the air and crashed on top of them.

The end of the episode saw Vinny lying lifeless underneath the caravan, however, Liv's body couldn't be seen under the wreckage — are Liv and Vinny dead?

As the intense scenes unfolded, eagle-eyed fans were distracted by the unrealistic special effects used in the storm, pointing out that if the storm was that strong to lift a caravan, then Liv and Vinny would have also been knocked over.

Some even noticed the fact that the leaves and trees were barely moving and took to social media to point out the blunders...

Randomly had Emmerdale on in the background tonight & wondered seriously, if the wind was strong enough to blow a caravan across the road, how on earth could 2 humans stand upright? And why wouldn’t you just let the scarf blow away? #emmerdaleOctober 18, 2022 See more

A freak storm that can turn over a car, force a caravan down a hill but can’t knock over #Liv & #Vinny! 😂 I was walking in the wind the other day & it nearly blew me over! #EmmerdaleOctober 18, 2022 See more

Well I'm sorry #emmerdale I am pretty disappointed in the 50th anniversary celebrations as the "storm" blows through the village blowing a caravan onto vin+liv,blowing sam onto a tractor spike and trees and leaves barely moving 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️October 18, 2022 See more

Sorry but the wind can blow over a car and move a caravan but liv and vinny can walk around in it 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #EmmerdaleOctober 18, 2022 See more

If that wind was strong enough to lift a car and a caravan there'd not be a roof left in that village. #nonsense #EmmerdaleOctober 18, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.