Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Kirk returns home!
Airs Tuesday 28 February 2023 at 7:00pm on ITV
Paddy Kirk (played by Dominic Brunt) unexpectedly returns home to village on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
It's a total surprise to his friends and family, who haven't heard a word from Paddy since the village vet did a vanishing act earlier this month without telling anyone.
But Paddy doesn't exactly get a hero's return as his wife, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), and best mate, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), are both still annoyed by the way he left without explanation.
Paddy, whose mental health has been in a fragile state of late, puts on a brave face when he is reunited with his family.
But once he is left alone, Paddy's facade crumbles and it's clear he is utterly bereft and broken...
Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) is disappointed when she realises she's messed up her friendship with one-time lover, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson).
Newly divorced Leyla got a bit carried away in the moment when she kissed Jai as a thank-you.
Needless to say, Jai's current partner, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), wasn't very pleased when she caught them kissing!
Jai lets Leyla down gently and tells her he can't be her support person any longer.
So it looks like it's going to be up to Leyla's housemate, Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough), to step up and support Leyla through her troubled times.
After being caught at the LGBTQ+ History Month Celebration, Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher) tells Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) that his dad, Colin (Mark Noble), is sending him away to boarding school!
Arthur is left reeling.
Especially after Marshall dismisses his romantic feelings for school mate, Arthur, and makes out that they are nothing more than just good friends.
Has Marshall's homophobic dad pressured the teenager to steer clear of Arthur?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
