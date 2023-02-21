Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Kirk returns home!

Paddy Kirk (played by Dominic Brunt) unexpectedly returns home to village on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It's a total surprise to his friends and family, who haven't heard a word from Paddy since the village vet did a vanishing act earlier this month without telling anyone.



But Paddy doesn't exactly get a hero's return as his wife, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), and best mate, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), are both still annoyed by the way he left without explanation.



Paddy, whose mental health has been in a fragile state of late, puts on a brave face when he is reunited with his family.



But once he is left alone, Paddy's facade crumbles and it's clear he is utterly bereft and broken...

Paddy is back in the village on tonight's episode of Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) is disappointed when she realises she's messed up her friendship with one-time lover, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson).



Newly divorced Leyla got a bit carried away in the moment when she kissed Jai as a thank-you.



Needless to say, Jai's current partner, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), wasn't very pleased when she caught them kissing!



Jai lets Leyla down gently and tells her he can't be her support person any longer.



So it looks like it's going to be up to Leyla's housemate, Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough), to step up and support Leyla through her troubled times.

Jai has some BAD news for Leyla on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

After being caught at the LGBTQ+ History Month Celebration, Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher) tells Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) that his dad, Colin (Mark Noble), is sending him away to boarding school!



Arthur is left reeling.



Especially after Marshall dismisses his romantic feelings for school mate, Arthur, and makes out that they are nothing more than just good friends.



Has Marshall's homophobic dad pressured the teenager to steer clear of Arthur?

Arthur discovers Marshall is being sent away by his dad on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub