Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Kirk's EGGS-CELLENT Easter surprise for best pal Marlon
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs on Easter Monday 18 April 2022 from 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Paddy Kirk is a good egg in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Marlon still in hospital following his stroke, anything that can put a smile on his face is a good thing.
So when his best mate Paddy sorts out an Easter egg hunt for the kids and arranges for Marlon to be involved via video, Rhona's really grateful for the cheery surprise.
Is the homesick dad going to be stuck in hospital for much longer?
Still obsessed with Chloe, Noah goes out of his way to impress her. Will a pair of gig tickets do the trick?
Matters of the heart are an issue at the Dingle homestead too.
Worried about how cruel Samson was when he rejected Cathy, Lydia insists Sam talks to his teenage son about how to treat girls.
Elsewhere, Chas has noticed how much time Belle is spending with Al now they're in partnership together, pushing her wellness retreat idea.
Knowing from past experience how devious Al can be, let alone how flirty, and not forgetting the simmering feud between him and her brother Cain, Chas warns her to watch herself.
Given that Al is going out with Kerry and is Belle's ex Ellis' dad, she should pretty safe with him… right?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
