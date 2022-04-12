Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Kirk's EGGS-CELLENT Easter surprise for best pal Marlon

Paddy organises an Easter Egg hunt and arranges for Marlon to watch via video link!

Emmerdale's Paddy Kirk is a good egg in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Marlon still in hospital following his stroke, anything that can put a smile on his face is a good thing.

So when his best mate Paddy sorts out an Easter egg hunt for the kids and arranges for Marlon to be involved via video, Rhona's really grateful for the cheery surprise.

Is the homesick dad going to be stuck in hospital for much longer?

April takes her dad Marlon on an Easter egg hunt around the village via video. (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon's still in hospital following his stroke which has left him paralysed down his right side. (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona's grateful to Paddy for organising the fun Easter surprise for her family. (Image credit: ITV)

Still obsessed with Chloe, Noah goes out of his way to impress her. Will a pair of gig tickets do the trick?

Obsessed Noah goes all out and gets gig tickets in a bid to impress his ex Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Matters of the heart are an issue at the Dingle homestead too.

Worried about how cruel Samson was when he rejected Cathy, Lydia insists Sam talks to his teenage son about how to treat girls.

Crushing: Samson rejected smitten Cathy in a cruel and horrible way. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Chas has noticed how much time Belle is spending with Al now they're in partnership together, pushing her wellness retreat idea.

Knowing from past experience how devious Al can be, let alone how flirty, and not forgetting the simmering feud between him and her brother Cain, Chas warns her to watch herself.

Given that Al is going out with Kerry and is Belle's ex Ellis' dad, she should pretty safe with him… right?

Belle is fleshing out a wellness business idea, and Al has jumped on her bandwagon. But is the ruthless ladies-man to be trusted? Based on past experience with Al, Chas certainly doesn't think so. Is her warning warranted? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.