'Emmerdale' spoilers: pregnant Gabby Thomas goes into labour!

Pregnant Gabby goes into labour as she's trying to escape Kim!

Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas is having a baby in Thursday's first episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With pregnant Gabby having told Kim she won't be a part of her baby's life she's put herself in the danger zone.

Knowing Kim won't stand for it, Gabby needs to bring forward her escape to Portugal with Diane. When Gabby tells her gran they need to leave pronto, will the emergency exit put paid to Diane's leaving do in the Woolie?

Back at Home Farm, Gabby is throwing her stuff into bags and lugging them down the stairs when she's gripped by sudden pain in her stomach.

Gabby tries to ignore it but before long, she's crumpled in a heap on the floor in full-blown labour…

At Liam and Leyla's place, the doctor goes through the rigmarole of getting ready for work. As Leyla watches on, she boils with frustration as she knows her grieving husband isn't going to work at all.

Later, she turns to confidante Tracy who urges Leyla to tell Liam she knows that he's been pretending he's at the hospital but has been hanging out at the home he used to share with his late wife and late daughter Leanna.

Leyla's torn as she knows that Liam's been taking great comfort from being in the garden where he was once so happy. Will she confront her husband once and for all?

In the Woolie, Charity and Mack share a drink and are keen to plan their next scam.

When Charity mentions Sarah's donor heart's sister Chloe, who's from a very wealthy family, Mack's ears prick up… are they about to try and fleece her out of her cash?

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.