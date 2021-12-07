'Emmerdale' spoilers: Priya Sharma hospital LIE...

Priya Sharma (played by Fiona Wade) is slowly on the mend after being badly burned during the maize maze fire on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Priya has since been struggling with body image worries.



Her eating disorder has returned which she has so far managed to keep a secret from her family and friends.



Priya just wants her nightmare to be over and can't face any more hospital appointments.



So at her latest appointment, Priya LIES to the doctor that the skin grafts she went through are feeling better.



However, she's left reeling when she discovers the reason her burns are not healing quicker, could be connected to her struggles with eating.



Will Priya soon be forced to come clean about the relapse she is going through?

What's this? Has Kerry found herself a new man on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) definitely doesn't have a good reputation with the women of Emmerdale Village.



Remember when the loverat was cheating on fiancee, Priya with Debbie Dingle!



So, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) had better beware when the businessman starts making eyes at her on tonight's episode of the ITV soap.



Or maybe it is the other way around?



Either way, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), who cannot stand Al, is not impressed by Kerry and Al's shameless flirting.



Will somebody shutdown the flirtation before Kerry makes a BIG mistake?



Marlon is desperate to avoid Lydia on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Things are getting a bit crowded at Smithy Cottage since Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) moved in with Marlon and his girlfriend, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).



It doesn't look like Lydia and her husband, Sam Dingle (James Hooton) are going to kiss and make-up anytime soon.



So it looks like Marlon and Rhona could be stuck with their houseguest for a while.



Unfortunately, it seems that Lydia has already outstayed her welcome!



Will Marlon have the heart to break the news that it's time Lydia packed her bags and moved on?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.