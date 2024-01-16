Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle is out of her depth with baby Ivy

Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle will not give up on Ivy in Friday's episode (ITV1, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) - which is on slightly earlier due to football on ITV1.

Since she was given the chance to look after baby Ivy while her ex-husband Gus returned home to collect himself and grieve, Rhona Dingle's fallen harder and faster in love than ever before.

Tending for the newborn – who was created from embryos she and Gus made when they were married and trying for kids – Rhona has felt more and more that Ivy is hers.

It doesn't help that the entire family at Smithy started to dote on the tot too.

The thing is, once Gus has healed a bit from losing his wife in childbirth, he's going to want Ivy back with him no matter how hard it will be as a single parent.

Rhona fusses over Ivy in the cafe as concerned Marlon watches on knowing Gus will want his baby home with him. (Image credit: ITV)

Watching on as Rhona effortlessly cares for Ivy, Marlon and Mary are becoming more concerned about how she's going to cope when she has to hand Ivy back.

With Rhona feeling full bonded and linked to Ivy, the wrench is going to be unbearable. And the vet has started to take legal advice on getting custody.

Rhona Dingle feels Ivy is her daughter and nothing is going to shake that feeling. (Image credit: ITV)

As time ticks on, when is the baby bomb going to go off?

At The Hide, Gabby's gone and made a right old mess of her relationship with Laurel and Jai having allowed Amit to buy into the business.

Can she talk her way round Laurel in the hope that things will improve with Jai, too?

Elsewhere, Chas does her research.

