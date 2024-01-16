Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle is out of her depth with baby Ivy
Airs Friday 26th January 2024 at 7.00pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle will not give up on Ivy in Friday's episode (ITV1, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) - which is on slightly earlier due to football on ITV1.
Since she was given the chance to look after baby Ivy while her ex-husband Gus returned home to collect himself and grieve, Rhona Dingle's fallen harder and faster in love than ever before.
Tending for the newborn – who was created from embryos she and Gus made when they were married and trying for kids – Rhona has felt more and more that Ivy is hers.
It doesn't help that the entire family at Smithy started to dote on the tot too.
The thing is, once Gus has healed a bit from losing his wife in childbirth, he's going to want Ivy back with him no matter how hard it will be as a single parent.
Watching on as Rhona effortlessly cares for Ivy, Marlon and Mary are becoming more concerned about how she's going to cope when she has to hand Ivy back.
With Rhona feeling full bonded and linked to Ivy, the wrench is going to be unbearable. And the vet has started to take legal advice on getting custody.
As time ticks on, when is the baby bomb going to go off?
At The Hide, Gabby's gone and made a right old mess of her relationship with Laurel and Jai having allowed Amit to buy into the business.
Can she talk her way round Laurel in the hope that things will improve with Jai, too?
Elsewhere, Chas does her research.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!