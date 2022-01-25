'Emmerdale' spoilers: Rhona Goskirk HAUNTED by evil rapist ex, Pierce Harris

Rhona is haunted by Pierce this week.

Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk wasn't expecting this in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Rhona asks Vanessa to meet her for a cuppa, it's not a casual chit-chat she's after.

The vet has got major news for her BFF. Her evil rapist killer ex, Pierce Harris, who's languishing in jail, has been in touch!

Rhona's really freaked out as she tells Vanessa that a man turned up on her doorstep with a letter for her, saying he'd been sent by Pierce.

Vanessa, who was once taken hostage by evil Pierce, insists Rhona throws the letter away and is irked when she later realises her advice has been ignored.

Shaky Rhona reads the note and reels to hear Pierce is dying and wants her help to track down his son, Marcus. It's all news to Rhona who hoped she'd never hear from Pierce again after what he put her through.

Knowing he's a master manipulator, Rhona has no idea whether his tale of woe can be believed - and she had no idea he even had a son.

What will she do?

Meanwhile, at Take A Vow, Priya is badmouthing Manpreet… can Liam find a way to calm her down?

Elsewhere, Charity kicks herself when Ryan points out that his adoptive mum Irene's death has had an effect on Mack who's haunted by his own mum's passing.

Unemployed chef Marlon approaches Jai about a job vacancy and is turned down for being over-qualified.

