'Emmerdale' spoilers: Rhona Goskirk HAUNTED by evil rapist ex, Pierce Harris
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 31st January 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk wasn't expecting this in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Rhona asks Vanessa to meet her for a cuppa, it's not a casual chit-chat she's after.
The vet has got major news for her BFF. Her evil rapist killer ex, Pierce Harris, who's languishing in jail, has been in touch!
Rhona's really freaked out as she tells Vanessa that a man turned up on her doorstep with a letter for her, saying he'd been sent by Pierce.
Vanessa, who was once taken hostage by evil Pierce, insists Rhona throws the letter away and is irked when she later realises her advice has been ignored.
Shaky Rhona reads the note and reels to hear Pierce is dying and wants her help to track down his son, Marcus. It's all news to Rhona who hoped she'd never hear from Pierce again after what he put her through.
Knowing he's a master manipulator, Rhona has no idea whether his tale of woe can be believed - and she had no idea he even had a son.
What will she do?
Meanwhile, at Take A Vow, Priya is badmouthing Manpreet… can Liam find a way to calm her down?
Elsewhere, Charity kicks herself when Ryan points out that his adoptive mum Irene's death has had an effect on Mack who's haunted by his own mum's passing.
Unemployed chef Marlon approaches Jai about a job vacancy and is turned down for being over-qualified.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.00pm.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
