Emmerdale spoilers: Rishi Sharma makes a TERRIBLE drunken MISTAKE

Rishi gets drunk and upsets Jai even further by making a terrible comment…

Emmerdale's Rishi Sharma is going to regret his outburst in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With their wedding just a day away, Laurel is desperate to see Jai resolve his rift with his dad Rishi.

But things are about to get even worse.

Returning to the village to see her son get hitched, Georgia (now played by Lin Blakley) pulls up in a cab outside Mulberry.

Jai's stunned when he spots his mum but his anger about his hushed-up adoption quickly surfaces.

Georgia reels as Jai has a go at her for never having told him Rishi isn't his biological dad.

Georgia's soon in the thick of it and as Laurel tries her best to play peacemaker, Rishi, who's drunk as a skunk, runs into his ex.

Rishi has been drinking when he runs into his ex-wife, Jai's mum Georgia (now played by Lin Blakley) (Image credit: ITV)

Letting his mouth run away with him, Rishi makes a nasty comment about Jai and Laurel's termination. And with that, Jai is more livid than ever, and Georgia horrified.

Jai and Laurel can't believe their ears when Rishi makes a drunken show of himself. (Image credit: ITV)

Jai's cousin, Suni, meanwhile, is having a great time. Not only is he set to be best man at the wedding, he and Nicky have got the hots for each other!

Suni and Nicky are trying to fight their attraction. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, life's not so great for Wendy who fears she's ruined her relationship with Bob, who's found out she's been having a steamy affair with her colleague Liam.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.