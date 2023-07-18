Emmerdale spoilers: Rishi Sharma makes a TERRIBLE drunken MISTAKE
Airs Wednesday 26th July 2023 at 7.30pm.
Emmerdale's Rishi Sharma is going to regret his outburst in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With their wedding just a day away, Laurel is desperate to see Jai resolve his rift with his dad Rishi.
But things are about to get even worse.
Returning to the village to see her son get hitched, Georgia (now played by Lin Blakley) pulls up in a cab outside Mulberry.
Jai's stunned when he spots his mum but his anger about his hushed-up adoption quickly surfaces.
Georgia reels as Jai has a go at her for never having told him Rishi isn't his biological dad.
Georgia's soon in the thick of it and as Laurel tries her best to play peacemaker, Rishi, who's drunk as a skunk, runs into his ex.
Letting his mouth run away with him, Rishi makes a nasty comment about Jai and Laurel's termination. And with that, Jai is more livid than ever, and Georgia horrified.
Jai's cousin, Suni, meanwhile, is having a great time. Not only is he set to be best man at the wedding, he and Nicky have got the hots for each other!
Elsewhere, life's not so great for Wendy who fears she's ruined her relationship with Bob, who's found out she's been having a steamy affair with her colleague Liam.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!