'Emmerdale' spoilers! Robbery SHOCK for Charity!
Airs Monday 1 November at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity is floored in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).
Charity and Mack can't believe their eyes when they pull up to Chloe's enormous house, which they're planning to rob.
They knew Sarah's donor heart's sister Chloe was from a rich family but they'd underestimated the sheer scale of the wealth!
Little do they know, however, they're about to rob the house of a very dangerous man…
Thinking they're quids in, Mack and Charity set to work but they're soon interrupted by a maid.
Charity can't believe it when she realises she knows the home help… it's Kerry Wyatt!
Kerry hasn't been seen by her friends or family since she fled the village and Charity is the last person she expected to see at her place of work.
Their stunned conversation is cut short when Chloe arrives home unexpectedly.
Chloe, of course, recognises Sarah's gran, Charity, who says she was just dropping in to say hello while Kerry pretends she and Charity are strangers.
When Chloe's out the way, Kerry insists Charity keeps quiet about seeing her and that she and Mack hand back all that they've taken.
But Mack just can't help himself…
Later, Kerry warns Chloe that her dangerous dad won't be happy if he finds out she's been spending time with Sarah and Noah.
Has Kerry done enough to shut down the potentially risky situation?
At the Woolpack, new co-owner Al continues to throw his weight around. Marlon fumes when the businessman suggests they start serving ready-meals at the pub rather than Marlon's freshly cooked grub.
Marlon's flabbergasted when Chas agrees to look into the idea. Seeing as Al is always up to something, what's the crook got planned now?
Elsewhere, there's change afoot at Home Farm, and relief for Rhona who learns the case against her has been dropped.
This week, Emmerdale is on ITV on Monday, Tuesday (1-hr), Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7.00pm only.
The Dingle Family
Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
Debbie Dingle - Charley Webb
Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
Sam Dingle - James Hooten
Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
