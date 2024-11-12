Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby slaps estranged daughter Steph!
Airs Monday 18 November 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV.
Ruby Fox-Miligan (played by Beth Cordingly) is not exactly thrilled by the arrival of her estranged daughter, Steph (Georgia Jay), on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Steph hasn't seen her parents, Ruby and Caleb (William Ash) in over a DECADE!
But WHAT were the reasons behind their family fallout?
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Ruby and Steph get into a heated exchange about their unresolved issues.
Ruby is rattled when Steph reveals she kept in touch with Ruby's mum Helen, who was terminally-ill and recently passed away.
Steph blames Ruby for her dysfunctional childhood and claims she never cared for her.
Steph's bratty behaviour pushes Ruby over the edge and she SLAPS her daughter!
Has Ruby just widened the rift between her and Steph?
Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) is in for a SURPRISE when Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) reveals his plans for a Christmas wedding!
But that is just a matter of weeks away!
How will the couple have time to arrange everything between now and then?
Brenda loves the romance of the situation... but WHY the rush?
Could Eric's sudden decision have anything to do with his recent health scare when he experienced brief paralysis?
Village doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) has tried to reassure Eric that he experienced the temporary symptoms because he didn't have access to his usual medication.
But has the scare left Eric convinced that his symptoms with the neurological condition Parkinson's are getting worse...
Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV1.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.