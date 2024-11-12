Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby slaps estranged daughter Steph!

Things get heated between Ruby and her estranged daughter Steph over the past on Emmerdale...

Ruby Fox-Miligan (played by Beth Cordingly) is not exactly thrilled by the arrival of her estranged daughter, Steph (Georgia Jay), on Emmerdale.



Steph hasn't seen her parents, Ruby and Caleb (William Ash) in over a DECADE!



But WHAT were the reasons behind their family fallout?



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Ruby and Steph get into a heated exchange about their unresolved issues.



Ruby is rattled when Steph reveals she kept in touch with Ruby's mum Helen, who was terminally-ill and recently passed away.



Steph blames Ruby for her dysfunctional childhood and claims she never cared for her.



Steph's bratty behaviour pushes Ruby over the edge and she SLAPS her daughter!



Has Ruby just widened the rift between her and Steph?

Ruby lashes out at her estranged daughter Steph on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

It's an unhappy reunion for the Fox-Miligan family on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) is in for a SURPRISE when Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) reveals his plans for a Christmas wedding!



But that is just a matter of weeks away!



How will the couple have time to arrange everything between now and then?



Brenda loves the romance of the situation... but WHY the rush?



Could Eric's sudden decision have anything to do with his recent health scare when he experienced brief paralysis?



Village doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) has tried to reassure Eric that he experienced the temporary symptoms because he didn't have access to his usual medication.



But has the scare left Eric convinced that his symptoms with the neurological condition Parkinson's are getting worse...

Eric tells Brenda he wants them to get married at Christmas on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

