Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby SPIES on Caleb and Tracy - what is she planning?
Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Ruby's on the prowl in this evening's episode of Emmerdale (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
She's found out what's been going on between Caleb and Tracy and she's not going to let things lie.
In fact, she's on a mission!
When Ruby and Caleb head out together, it's Tracy who spots them and is hurt, though she pretends she's totally FINE with it all.
But hanging out with her ex-husband is all part of Ruby's plan! Later she corners son Nicky in the pub and asks his advice about how to win Caleb back.
And she seems to have put the first part of the plan into action when she spots Caleb having a sneaky chat with Tracy after dark, in the street. Ruby watches from the shadows. It's clear she's got something in mind - and it's not going to be pretty!
Elsewhere, tempers are fraying as Belle plans a night at Wishing Well cottage ahead of her wedding to Tom.
But the bride's emotional because neither of her parents will be with her on her big day and even suggests cancelling.
Tom, though, is NOT impressed with that idea. He reminds Belle that his parents won't be there either and storms off in a mood.
Is the wedding off?!
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.