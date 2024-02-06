Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby SPIES on Caleb and Tracy - what is she planning?

Ruby's on the prowl in this evening's episode of Emmerdale (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

She's found out what's been going on between Caleb and Tracy and she's not going to let things lie.

In fact, she's on a mission!

Ruby quizzes Nicky about how to win over Caleb (Image credit: ITV)

When Ruby and Caleb head out together, it's Tracy who spots them and is hurt, though she pretends she's totally FINE with it all.

But hanging out with her ex-husband is all part of Ruby's plan! Later she corners son Nicky in the pub and asks his advice about how to win Caleb back.

Caleb and Tracy have words - but who's spying? (Image credit: ITV)

And she seems to have put the first part of the plan into action when she spots Caleb having a sneaky chat with Tracy after dark, in the street. Ruby watches from the shadows. It's clear she's got something in mind - and it's not going to be pretty!

Ruby watches Caleb and Tracy and plots vengeance! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, tempers are fraying as Belle plans a night at Wishing Well cottage ahead of her wedding to Tom.

But the bride's emotional because neither of her parents will be with her on her big day and even suggests cancelling.

Belle's emotional ahead of the wedding (Image credit: ITV)

Tom, though, is NOT impressed with that idea. He reminds Belle that his parents won't be there either and storms off in a mood.

Is the wedding off?!

Should they cancel? (Image credit: ITV)

