'Emmerdale' spoilers: Ryan Stocks warns Mack to stay away from Dawn

Ryan Stocks warns Mack to stay away from Dawn in the second of Thursday’s episodes of Emmerdale on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) has had her fair share of ups and downs since arriving in the village but there’s always been one constant in her life and that’s her mate Ryan Stocks (James Moore).

The pair hit it off from the moment they met, but Ryan’s biological mum Charity (Emma Atkins) and his adoptive mum Irene weren’t too happy about who he was keeping company with, mainly because Dawn was a former prostitute and recovering drug addict.

Ryan has had Dawn’s back from Day One and helped her out of some tricky situations, particularly when she’s slipped back into her old ways.

There was also a romantic frisson between the pair and were all set to go on a date until Charity put a spanner in the works.

The pair did eventually go on a date, but romance never really blossomed and Ryan eventually decided that he and Dawn were better off as friends.

Since then Dawn been involved with Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) but that relationship recently came to an end when she discovered that he had been drugging his mum, Kim (Claire King).

She didn’t want to have anything to do with either of them, especially after realising how far Kim was prepared to go to get revenge on her son.

Now that Dawn is single and free to mingle, it’s only a matter of time before she gets attention from other men in the village.

Could the first fella to show a romantic interest in the newly single Dawn be Mack (Lawrence Robb)?

Ryan Stocks has got some advice for Mack this week in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

He’s a handsome bloke, but he’s as dodgy as hell - so you wouldn’t blame Ryan for warning him to stay away from his mate!

When Ryan tells Mack to leave Dawn alone, he’s pleased when Mack appears to heed his warning. But is romance what Mack wants from Dawn, or is he hassling her for some other reason?

If Mack does have the glad eye for Dawn, Ryan could have his own motives for telling him to back off… Maybe Ryan’s hoping she will give him another chance at romance?

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Thursday 8 July at 8 pm. Air dates may change at short notice because of Euro 2020 football matches - see our TV Guide for full listings and more information.