Emmerdale spoilers: Ryan tells Charity that Mack cheated?

Emmerdale’s Mack Boyd is freaking out in Tuesday’s episode (ITV, 7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mack Boyd's dirty secret is at risk and he’s petrified. Ryan now knows his mate Mack, who’s going out with Ryan’s mum Charity, has cheated on her and he wants Mack to confess.

But besotted Mack knows Charity will dump him in Emmerdale were she to find out and he is desperate to stop that from happening.

As he and Ryan have another chat about the betrayal, Mack is relieved when his housemate agrees.

It’s a tense moment for Mack as he and Ryan see Charity working in the pub… Nothing is said — for now. How long can this sort of secret stay hidden?

Elsewhere, Chas and Al’s affair is wildly out of control. Feelings are flying around everywhere and now they’re talking about running off together! Is Chas on the same page as Al who wants to ditch Kerry to be with her? Will Chas walk away from her marriage to Paddy?

At Home Farm, Will and Kim’s wedding looms and it’s all systems go. But Will’s thrown for a loop when he learns that his ex, Harriet, has finally started seeing someone else. How will Will react to hearing her new man is Dan?

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.